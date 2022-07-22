Advertisement

Three dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park, suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting that happened at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed three people were found dead at a camp site at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the area, northwest of Maquoketa, at 6:23 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers found three dead bodies, but one camper was missing.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said one camper was missing. He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin,...
Officials said one camper was missing. He was later identified as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska. Officers later found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.(KCRG)

Law enforcement set up a perimeter around the park and asked people to stay away as the investigation remains ongoing. Officials said they do not know the relationship between the four people that died at this time.

The campground is evacuated, including Camp Shalom, where children and their counselors were holding camp this week. It’s a camp designed to inspire people to live peacefully.

KCRG-TV9 has several crews at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court
Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City

Latest News

A house fire was sparked due to a lightning strike
Lightning strike sparks Omaha house fire
Many people have already gathered at Memorial Park for Friday night's concert
Spectators gather at Omaha's Memorial Park for Celebrate America Concert
A house fire was sparked due to a lightning strike
Lightning strike causes house fire in Omaha
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City