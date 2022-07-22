Teens accused of 2021 homicide in Omaha appear in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Prosecutors say three teens were hunting for people when they allegedly stole a car last year and headed for enemy gang territory.

An Omaha police detective spent three hours on the witness stand at the Douglas County courthouse. Thursday afternoon, outlining several violent events over just a few days in June of 2021 including murder.

The suspects are two 16-year-year-olds and a 15-year-old.

Actually, Nowa Kawunda would have been just 14 at the time of the alleged crime spree.

Investigators allege he was the primary driver as the teens crisscrossed Omaha looking for apparent get-away vehicles and members of a rival gang the crips.

The scene of the murder on June 16, 2021: it’s after 2 a.m. when Timothy Washington III was shot and killed by what detectives say was a high-powered rifle outside a bar at 39th and Ames.

A number of people fired back at the car from the parking lot.

Omaha Police Detective Jordan Brandt testified that at least three individuals were in the stolen car that fired the shots and that they were looking to shoot people in areas known to be frequented by crip gang members.

Investigators say, Quan White, 16, also accused of murder, robbery, and assault had photos of all three of them with the stolen car around the time of the murder. Detectives had a warrant to follow where the phone had been.

The third individual arrested for murder is Mariano Flores, 16, of Lincoln.

The detective testified that the items he wore were spotted in the photos and on several security cameras along the route.

“Nobody wins. Young victims losing their lives. My brother lost his. So nobody wins. I hope we get justice. That’s what I pray for,” said Asshaw Washington.

Asshaw Washington is the big sister to murder victim Tim Washington III. She says her brother was a ball of joy, always silly, and taken way too soon. He was 37.

She can’t believe how young the accused killers are.

“Love your kids. Hold your kids. Let them know they are wanted. There are better ways. move out of town if you have to make sure they have a successful future. Going out hunting for people instead of hunting for jobs and colleges,” said Asshaw Washington.

The judge ruled there’s enough probable cause to be bound over for district court.

There will be another stage for the judge before moving forward.

The teenage defendants will argue they should be tried as juveniles and not adults.

