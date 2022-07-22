Advertisement

Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave

jail generic
jail generic(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The director of Sarpy County CASA was arrested Thursday night and booked for allegedly stealing money from the organization she leads.

Paula Creps leads Sarpy County CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. It advocates for children in foster care.

Sarpy County authorities say they were first alerted to allegations Thursday. They immediately contacted the sheriff’s office which began investigating Creps’ use of funds donated to CASA.

She was placed on leave after she was booked on charges of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device amounting to $1,500-$5,000 and theft by deception.

Paula Creps
Paula Creps(WOWT)

Her biography on the CASA website said she had 25 years in human service with experience in child welfare, foster care services, and domestic violence programming. It said she oversees operations for Sarpy County CASA and supervises volunteers, secures grant funding, fundraises, speaks at public events, coordinates events, collaborate with community professionals, and serves on various boards and committees.

