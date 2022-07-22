Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid 2 days ahead. Spotty storms possible too.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We had a loud storm move through overnight that was able to bring some healthy downpours to the area around midnight. Several 0.50″ to 1″ rain amounts likely fell across Douglas county with that round.

Overnight Rain
Overnight Rain(WOWT)

Now we have a few showers or storms possible through about 3pm today with but I don’t expect anything widespread so consider yourself lucky if you get some rain.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Even with the rain chances, I still expect us to heat up today with a high in the upper 90s. Heat index values likely hit the triple digits for a few hours today too.

Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

We’ll have a south breeze up to 25 mph with dew points in the muggy range on the muggy meter by the afternoon.

Saturday is still on track to be the hottest day of this stretch with a high near 100 and feels like temps that could reach as high as 108 in the area. There is a 30% chance of a storm or two after 4pm into the evening hours as well.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)
Heat Index Saturday
Heat Index Saturday(WOWT)

Some relief from the heat is still on track for Sunday with highs back to near average.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

