Portion of Omaha's Riverfront Trail to temporarily close

A portion of Riverfront Trail will be closed temporarily
A portion of Riverfront Trail will be closed temporarily(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Portions of a popular trail will be closed starting next week.

According to the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department, the paved section of the Riverfront Trail South Levee Access Road will be closed starting next week.

The closure will begin on Monday, July 25, and last until the end of the day on Thursday, July 28.

Officials say the closure is necessary so crews can spray herbicide to control vegetation that is overtaking the brome grass by the levee.

