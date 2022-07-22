Advertisement

Maverick Noonan prepares for his senior year before joining Huskers

Maverick Noonan
Maverick Noonan(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It comes fast, it’s almost hard to believe for Maverick Noonan that this is his senior season at Elkhorn South. Mav will also graduate in December and enroll early at Nebraska. For the Storm, he goes both ways, but next year in college it will be all about chasing down quarterbacks.

Noonan is one of five players from the state of Nebraska committed to the Huskers 2023 class. Five of the 14 players as of right now, the class will continue to grow.

While many football fans are familiar with Maverick’s dad Danny who was a first-round pick, super bowl champion and the 1986 Big Eight Athlete of the Year, Mav’s mom also had an outstanding athletic background. She scored more than 1,400 career points at Osceola High School. His aunt Cindy scored more than 2,000 career points at Osceola. Great athletic bloodlines on both sides of the family, as Mav looks forward to his final year of high school football. Elkhorn South will open up against Lincoln Southeast.

