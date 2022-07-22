Advertisement

Man critically injured in stabbing in downtown Lincoln, police say

Lincoln Police have a suspect in custody
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning.
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man is fighting for his life following a stabbing in downtown Lincoln Friday morning.

Officers responded to 11th and O Streets around 9:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Jason Stille said there were several people in the area at the time that helped police quickly locate the suspect near 12th and P Streets.

Police have the suspect in custody.

The area of 11th Street between O and N Streets will be closed for several hours due to the ongoing investigation. Police ask the public to avoid the area.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

The area of 11th Street between O and N Streets will be closed while Lincoln Police investigate...
The area of 11th Street between O and N Streets will be closed while Lincoln Police investigate a stabbing Friday morning.(10/11 NOW)
Lincoln Police are blocking off an area of downtown Lincoln following a report of a stabbing...
Lincoln Police are blocking off an area of downtown Lincoln following a report of a stabbing Friday morning.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court
Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City

Latest News

Many people have already gathered at Memorial Park for Friday night's concert
Groups up before the sun head to Memorial Park to snag seats ahead of Sheryl Crow concert
A house fire was sparked due to a lightning strike
Lightning strike sparks Omaha house fire
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Three dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park, suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Many people have already gathered at Memorial Park for Friday night's concert
Spectators gather at Omaha's Memorial Park for Celebrate America Concert