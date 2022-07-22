Lightning strike sparks Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A home caught fire due to a lightning strike overnight.

A lightning strike hit a home duplex, sparking a fire just before 1 a.m. Friday. It happened near 107th and Grand Avenue.

Two people were inside at the time. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported, but one firefighter was evaluated for possible heat exhaustion.

