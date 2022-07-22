Fremont practices for family reunification in an active school shooter situation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chaos and confusion in an active shooter situation can be unimaginable. Until it happens.

In that situation, getting students reunited with their parents is an important final step, but one that not many schools practice.

Thursday, Fremont Public Schools and emergency services tested a reunification process between students and parents.

It’s a multi-step process.

Geoffrey Semrad is a teacher in the district and has three kids.

“I would want to run in right away. I would want to know just in case that they’re being taken care of. But these steps are important for people to see that everyone has a job. And they’re trying to do the best that they can to get that unification to happen,” he said.

Once a school goes into lockdown, rooms deemed safe are cleared. Staff and students then head to a bus and get transported to a secure location.

In the first step of the reunification process, parents fill out an identification card. It’s perforated, so the parent keeps one end and a runner takes the other to find the student.

The parent must pass a checkpoint that they are cleared to take the child. Then they head to the reunification area, hoping to see their loved ones walk through that door.

The security coordinator, Kevin Kavan, for the Fremont Public Schools helped implement the process.

“Parents come here. They see we have an organized way of doing this. We have a professional setup. We have steps that you can follow. And you can get reunited with your student,” said Kavan.

The police chief says this process eases the burden on the police department in these situations.

“The police have a crime scene to control. They also have to make sure they got the suspect down. And they’ve got to attend to the wounded. So when you get parents in there, it makes it more difficult to do that,” said Chief Jeff Elliott.

The reason Geoffrey volunteered for the training today: “You always think, ‘Well it could never happen here.’ But the reason I think why we’re doing this is so we all know what to do in case it does.”

Officials say this reunification method has been on the planning table for a while at Fremont Public Schools, but the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is what catalyzed them to set this coordinated active shooter training in motion.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.