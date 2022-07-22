Advertisement

Fremont police investigating alleged extortion of women

The cyberstalker threatened to contact her family and post the explicit photos on social media.
Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several young women from Fremont and Omaha are reporting that a cyberstalker is blackmailing them with explicit photos.

One woman who asked not to be identified says after posting pictures on a members only site she received Instagram threats.

Those included other photos she thought were private but possibly obtained through hacking. The cyberstalker threatened to contact her family and post the explicit photos on social media.

“He will not stop unless I give him a money or b pictures of other girls. This is something that girls can end their lives for in their family got pictures of them exposed. That can be beyond embarrassing, people can become suicidal over that,” said the victim.

Fremont police confirm that detectives are investigating. The victim says she’s also contacted the FBI.

