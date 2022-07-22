Advertisement

Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items

Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of baby formula and other items from multiple eastern Iowa stores.

A criminal complaint shows, on Monday, the four went into the Hy-Vee on Waterfront Drive in Iowa City. It says they put at least 113 containers of baby formula into the skirts two women were wearing and walked out without paying.

Officials said it happened at two other Hy-Vees in Iowa City, and one in Coralville.

Management warned other stores about the four people, and they called police when they entered a second Coralville Hy-Vee.

Marian Chiciu, 30, and Madalina Iancu, 32, both of Tukwila, Washington, and Nicolae Radu, 31, and Diana Stana, 32, both without a listed home address, all face theft charges.

Documents show police found 20 bags worth of items in a van, including medicines, razor blades, and other high dollar items.

