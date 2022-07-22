Advertisement

David’s 6 Frist Alert Forecast - Even hotter Saturday before some relief

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Few spotty storms brought heavy downpours to the metro early this morning, with some spots pick up over a half-inch of rainfall, but many areas remained dry. Lingering clouds this morning help to slow our warm-up slightly, but we still saw temperatures jump into the middle 90s this afternoon. Thick humidity is producing heat index readings of 98 to 104 degrees around the metro, and we’ll stay quite hot for the rest of the evening. Keep that in mind if you are heading to the concert at Memorial Park.

Memorial Park Concert
Memorial Park Concert(WOWT)

After a week of intense heat, even hotter weather is expected on Saturday, likely the hottest of this stretch. We start in the 70s, but should quickly warm into the 90s by Noon. High temperatures top out between 98 and 100 degrees around the metro, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. The heat index likely climbs into the 100 to 105 degree range for the afternoon and early evening.

Heat Index Forecast Saturday
Heat Index Forecast Saturday(WOWT)

A cold front will be approaching the area in the afternoon, not soon enough to give us any relief from the afternoon heat, but it should help to spark some scattered thunderstorms by the evening. We could see an isolated storm as early as 4pm, but better rain chances likely hold off until after 8pm for the metro. Scattered storms are possible into the early overnight before drying out by Sunday morning.

Rain chances Saturday evening
Rain chances Saturday evening(WOWT)

We finally see some relief from the heat on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s, much closer to seasonal averages. Another chance for storms rolls in late Sunday night into Monday morning, helping to drop temperatures into the lower 80s for Monday. Temperatures for the rest of the week should generally remain in the upper 80s, potentially warming back to around 90 by the end of the week.

Highs the next 5 days
Highs the next 5 days(WOWT)

