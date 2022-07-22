Advertisement

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City

Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.
Police seen at South Sioux City, Nebraska apartment complex.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska law enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City that sent one person to the hospital.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting and they say charges are pending for 61-year-old Richard Germek, of South Sioux City.

Richard Germek
Richard Germek(Dakota County Jail)

The incident began Thursday at about 7:50 p.m. when officers were responding to a possible overdose at the Autumn Park Apartments, located in the 300 block of E 12th Street. Paramedics had already responded to the call, but authorities say they were forced to evacuate the apartment after Germek brandished a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene and attempted to contact Germek, he allegedly fired his gun at officers in the hallway of the apartment. The NSP says An officer returned fired, striking Germek. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The NSP says Germek was taken to a Sioux City hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then booked into the Dakota County Jail. Authorities say he has since been returned to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the shooting.

The investigation by NSP is ongoing.

