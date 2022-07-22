Advertisement

3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an...
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said three people were killed in a shooting at an eastern Iowa state park; the gunman is also dead.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead.

Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday.

The division says said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court
Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon’s case in jury’s hands as deliberations begin
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City. The suspect was...
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas
Wanda Palmer awoke from a two-year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a severe...
Man jailed after sister awakens from two-year coma dies in police custody