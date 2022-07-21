UNMC doctor breaks down how we aren’t in the clear as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Joe Biden coming down with COVID puts the spotlight back on the pandemic but medical experts say there are many people who still don’t see the light.

“We are seeing much higher transmission rates in many communities across the U.S. and increasing rates of hospitalizations however, to be honest, I’m not sure that people are really paying much attention anymore to COVID even with this recent addition,” said Dr. James Lawler.

Infectious Disease Physician Dr. James Lawler is one of the co-executive directors of the global center for health security at UNMC. Dr. Lawler believes it’s a mistake to think we are past the worst of COVID.

“The reality is there’s no guarantee that future variants will be less severe and again the current variants we see for people who have no immunity or less immunity they are proving to be just as problematic.”

At the recent Douglas County Board of Health meeting, Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says COVID cases in our area are once again on the rise.

“We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations and these are people who have COVID however what I am hearing is that although these people have COVID it’s maybe not necessary what they’re initially coming to the hospital for,” said Dr. Huse.

Dr. Lawler stresses that the best defense against COVID is to get the vaccine and he hopes more shots will be available for more people soon.

“Hopeful for people under the age of 50 that will also include a fourth dose I’m hopeful that the FDA and the CDC will take action on that in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Lawler.

Dr. Lawler says we should be wearing masks and keeping our distance from others, the same things we did early on in the pandemic, especially with fall, winter, and the start of school approaches.

“The pandemic isn’t over and even if we want it to be ignoring it is not going to make things better we need to get up to date on vaccines and we need to take those precautions in high-risk indoor environments to prevent the spread and if we don’t do these things then the fall is going to be unfortunately ugly again,” said Dr. Lawler.

Dr. Lawler says the development of a vaccine to fight off “different” COVID variants is still a way down the line.

