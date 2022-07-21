Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heat Continues for a Few More Days

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have been running hot through the week and that trend will continue today.

Yesterday we reached 92 degrees in Omaha and we will add a couple more degrees to that for our high today.

Sunshine will dominate throughout the day but, with mugginess staying in check, the heat index will stay below 100.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Overnight, a few thunderstorms will become possible into the morning hours.

Coverage will be very spotty so rainfall will likely not be too great.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

It will be enough to increase the amount of moisture in the air and make it feel more humid for our Friday and Saturday.

This will especially be a problem on Saturday with the temperature near 100 degrees.

A few storms will again become possible by the evening Saturday.

Spotty storms will remain possible Sunday and Monday with more seasonable temperatures taking over for next week.

