Nebraska declines to prosecute former State Sen. Groene

Former Nebraska State Sen. Mike Groene
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Attorney General’s office confirmed to 6 News on Thursday that they will not be prosecuting former State Sen. Mike Groene.

“Our office prosecutors have reviewed the investigation completed by the NSP. It has been determined that there is insufficient information to warrant a criminal prosecution.’

Spokeswoman for the Nebraska Attorney General's Office

Groene, who represented the North Platte area, resigned his position in the Unicameral in February after a complaint of workplace harassment had been filed with the state by a longtime aide to the state senator, who told local media she had found photos of herself on Groene’s computer, including close-ups of “provocative body parts.”

State lawmakers then called for a formal investigation, which was conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol.

