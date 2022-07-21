Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2020 Norfolk shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man convicted of first-degree murder for a Norfolk shooting two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Deshawn Gleaton Jr.’s conviction was for the July 2020 shooting death of Haley Christiansen, 29, in Norfolk.

Along with the murder count, Gleaton was also convicted on several other counts including assault and witness tampering.

DeShawn Gleaton Jr. (KTIV)

