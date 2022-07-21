Advertisement

Huskers target from Lincoln choose Iowa State

Beni Nyogi commits to Iowa State
Beni Nyogi commits to Iowa State(Eddie Messel)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beni Ngoyi is a three-star receiver out of Lincoln High School. Not too far from the University of Nebraska, and while the Huskers have long had great success in Lincoln recruiting, Ngoyi announced his commitment to Iowa State. He picked the Cyclones over other finalists Nebraska and Washington. Ngoyi has developed strong relationships with Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell and future Cyclones quarterback JJ Kohl.

Ngoyi is 6-foot-4, 180-pounds and plays both ways. He is open to continuing to play on both sides of the ball in Ames but at this point, his future is at receiver. He had a dozen offers and Nebraska has three players at his position in the same class, plus the Huskers are hoping to land Malachi Coleman from Lincoln East.

