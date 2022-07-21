How they voted: Right to Contraception Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Right to Contraception Act.
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: NO
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa: YES
- 4th Dist. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa: NO
The bill, HR-1232, passed 228-195.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.