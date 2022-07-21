Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Staying hot into the weekend

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few morning clouds, sunshine returned this afternoon along with more hot weather. Temperatures warmed into the lower 90s around the metro. However, humidity levels actually dropped a little which helped to keep things from feel too steamy. Temperatures will remain quite warm for the evening, only slowly cooling into the 80s as we approach sunset. Overnight temperatures should dip into to the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Thursday Evening Forecast
Thursday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

A few scattered storms are possible after Midnight through very early Friday. While widespread rain si not expected, a few heavier downpours are possible. Those storms should fade away by mid-morning, with partly cloudy skies and hot weather returning for the afternoon. High should reach the middle 90s for the metro. Humidity levels will be on the higher side, which means the heat index could climb to near 100 degrees at times. An isolated storm or two is possible once again Friday evening or overnight.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(WOWT)

More intense heat is expected on Saturday, likely the hottest of this recent stretch of intense heat. Highs on Saturday may approach 100 degrees across parts of the area, with the heat index near 105 at times. The good news is storm chances increase Saturday night and Sunday night, helping to bring temperatures back down for next week. While still quite warm, we’ll only see highs in the 80s to around 90 beginning on Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

High Temperatures Next 5 Days
High Temperatures Next 5 Days(WOWT)

On and off rain chances will continue through at least Wednesday night as well, hopefully bringing some beneficial rainfall to the area.

