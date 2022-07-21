Advertisement

Detective recovers $482,000 scammed from couple who were trying to buy a home

The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.
The sheriff’s office is commending Detective Newton’s outstanding work.(Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Gray News) – A detective in California recovered $482,000 that was scammed from a couple last month, according to officials.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect impersonated a title company and successfully obtained a wire transfer from the victims as they were in the process of buying a new home.

When the victims realized they were defrauded, they immediately contacted their bank and law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said after a thorough investigation and working with multiple financial institutions to try to intercept the wire transfer, Detective Matt Newton successfully recovered all the $482,000 that was scammed from the couple.

The sheriff’s office is commending Newton’s outstanding work.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
A fiery crash at the I-80/I-29 interchange in Council Bluffs
Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River
Authorities are investigating a homicide at Branched Oak Lake.
Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large
U.S. Capitol building
How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court
President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 4, 2022, in...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Floyd family members angered by ex-cop’s 2 1/2-year sentence
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home