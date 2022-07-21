Advertisement

Caught stealing: Man arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic...
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has been arrested with 26 stolen catalytic converters.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Washington have arrested a man on theft and burglary charges after being caught with dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to reports of someone entering a business and stealing 26 catalytic converters off of new trucks during the overnight hours on July 13.

As reported by KPTV, surveillance footage showed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., leaving the business through a fence with the converters in a garbage can.

Authorities said the Washington State Patrol later identified a vehicle similar to the one seen in Lewis County in Cowlitz County and found Vaidabid Jr. cutting another catalytic converter off a car.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vaidabid Jr. was taken into custody, and a search warrant for his vehicle led to the recovery of the 26 stolen catalytic converters.

Authorities report the 38-year-old is facing charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing
U.S. Capitol building
How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa
Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

Latest News

Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City
Project plan for South Omaha's Brown Park
Renovations underway at South Omaha’s Brown Park after years-long wait
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say