Bellevue Police confirm disturbing report of missing cat found dead on park grill

The incident was reported last Saturday
6 News just confirmed a disturbing report.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A disturbing report was confirmed by Bellevue police Wednesday night.

According to Capt. Andy Jashinske from BPD, the severed head of a cat was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.

The incident was reported last Saturday.

To make matters more upsetting, the owner of the cat had recently reported it missing in the area.

