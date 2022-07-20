Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat is the story the rest of the week but some relief is out there

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are pretty comfortable out the door as many of us are near 70 degrees to start. While it will still be hot this afternoon, we will be cooler than yesterday and the dew points won’t be all that high on the muggy meter.

You’ll notice a bit of a NW breeze up to 25 mph at times today too.

Thursday’s forecast high is expected to warm a bit more back into the mid 90s with a feels like temperatures that could sneak up near 100 at times.

Near and after midnight Thursday night we’ll finally see a chance for a few showers and storms enter the area. Those chances will continue into Friday morning. Unfortunately it won’t be all that much and the rain will be spotty. Consider yourself lucky if you see any morning rain Friday.

A few more storm chances are in the forecast Saturday PM and again Sunday. Thankfully we’ll see an end to this round of heat over the weekend as well. The worst of the heat will likely be Saturday with highs near 100 and heat index values up near 105 at the hottest.

