Advertisement

Pickup overturned in crash on westbound Dodge Street in Omaha

Traffic was blocked as crews cleared the scene
A pickup was overturned in a crash with a semi-truck that left westbound Dodge Street closed...
A pickup was overturned in a crash with a semi-truck that left westbound Dodge Street closed for a while at 84th Street on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash near 84th and Dodge streets blocked westbound traffic late Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.

A pickup and a box truck were involved in the crash that occurred at about 11 a.m.

The crash left the pickup on its side across multiple lanes of Dodge Street near an Amigo’s restaurant.

LIVE: Crash on Dodge Street near 84th Street

Westbound Dodge Street is blocked at 84th Street as crews clear a crash involving a semi-truck and an overturned vehicle.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing
U.S. Capitol building
How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company
Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

A fiery crash at the I-80/I-29 interchange in Council Bluffs
Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River
(Source: MGN)
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha construction update on 144th Street
ORBT buses are ready to roll in Omaha. The express route is expected to be in use this fall....
ORBT construction to restrict outside lane on 42 and Dodge
To be able to support transportation around the metro, NDOT on Wednesday laid out road...
NDOT preparing for I-80 bridge construction project