Pickup overturned in crash on westbound Dodge Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash near 84th and Dodge streets blocked westbound traffic late Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.

A pickup and a box truck were involved in the crash that occurred at about 11 a.m.

The crash left the pickup on its side across multiple lanes of Dodge Street near an Amigo’s restaurant.

LIVE: Crash on Dodge Street near 84th Street Westbound Dodge Street is blocked at 84th Street as crews clear a crash involving a semi-truck and an overturned vehicle. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, July 20, 2022

