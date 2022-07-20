Pickup overturned in crash on westbound Dodge Street in Omaha
Traffic was blocked as crews cleared the scene
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash near 84th and Dodge streets blocked westbound traffic late Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear an overturned vehicle.
A pickup and a box truck were involved in the crash that occurred at about 11 a.m.
The crash left the pickup on its side across multiple lanes of Dodge Street near an Amigo’s restaurant.
