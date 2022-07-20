Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery

ARLINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.

After careful driving and putting just over 50,000 miles on the odometer the Erickson’s are shocked by a major transmission repair and they asked Nissan to crack the mystery.

“I’m thinking they should at least check with the person who created this cast that they should have a flaw like that, and no one has ever seen it,” said Faye Erickson.

The Erickson’s kept the original transmission pump housing that clearly shows a fracture and they claim to have never pulled or pushed anything to cause it.

The first indication for the Erickson’s that they had a major problem with their pickup is they backed out one morning and discovered a big puddle of transmission fluid.

The couple paid more than $2,800 to replace the part. Though under the 60,000-mile limit the warranty time had run out on their 2015 Frontier when the transmission pump housing cracked.

“It’s a flaw in the cast the part period and we did nothing to wreck it and I think they should reimburse us for the part,” said Tom Erickson.

Nissan says it’s not aware of similar complaints and after receiving dealer repair reports a manufacturer’s representative sent an email to the Erickson’s that their case with Nissan has been closed.

”It’s wrong, it’s wrong. And I checked on the complaint and there isn’t one,” said Tom and Faye Erickson.

So, the Erickson’s won’t scrap what they consider evidence.

“In case someone wants to see it or they ever send a field man I’ll have it,” said Tom Erickson.

Hoping the manufacturer of the part or Nissan will put the case closed in reverse.

There hasn’t been a recall on that transmission part. Nissan says it’s committed to the safety and security of its customers and their passengers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.