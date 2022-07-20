Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case of Lincoln was partying on his boat with four friends near the marina when a man walked from the dock onto the boat.

“They feel somebody walk on the boat and the victim opens the door to the cuddy cabin and immediately gets shot twice by an unknown assailant.”

Sheriff Wagner said the man fired two shots with a handgun which killed Case. Sheriff Wagner said there was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

LSO said the four other people on the boat were not hurt.

Sheriff Wagner said it appeared the suspect “knew where he was going” when he stepped onto the boat, however he is unknown to the people on the boat.

According to Sheriff Wagner, this was not a random situation and the community doesn’t need to be worried about their safety. LSO said other areas of the lake remain open for lake goers and county residents.

The suspect drove away northbound from the scene, according to Sheriff Wagner. Investigators are checking with businesses and boat owners to see if they have surveillance video.

Authorities are still conducting interviews and have not released a description of the suspect. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers (402) 475-3600.

