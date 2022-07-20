Advertisement

Investigators offer $1,000 reward for whereabouts of suspect from fatal hit and run crash

If you know anything about either of these cases, submit your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators are offering a reward with the hopes of finding the suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stopper Board has approved a $1,000 reward for information leading to 28-year-old Gustavo Cardenas’ arrest.

That crash resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Streets during the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Police said Cardenas left the scene on foot shortly after the crash.

Gustavo Cardenas
Gustavo Cardenas(Lincoln Police)

Cardenas has short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′5″ tall and weights 150 pounds.

LPD urges anyone with information regarding Cardenas’ whereabouts to call (402) 441-6000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Alexandor Eskra was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday in Lincoln.
Alexandor Eskra was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday in Lincoln.(Eskra family)
GoFundMe Page for family of Alexandor Eskra

