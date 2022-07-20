Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (WOWT) - Interstate 80 was shut down for a while in both directions, with one exception, in Council Bluffs Wednesday morning just east of the Missouri River.

A fiery crash involving a semi and a car was first reported about 8:40 a.m. in the westbound lane at the I-29/I-80 interchange. It was in the relatively new express lanes of I-29 in Council Bluffs. The express lanes were shut down.

First responders reported initially that small explosions were causing safety issues in the eastbound lanes so the order was made to close the eastbound lanes in Omaha. They were re-opened after a half hour or so.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.