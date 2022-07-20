Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry pattern set to end

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our stretch of hot days continues as a ridge of high pressure stays in place over the area. Highs on Thursday climb to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies... by the late night hours clouds will build ahead of spotty storm chances. Storms are possible mainly after 10 PM and begin well west of the Metro. Chances continue into Friday morning but will be very hit or miss with many staying totally dry. We’ll return to the mid 90s again Friday afternoon.

Rain chances (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure will stay over the area through Saturday locking the the hotter temps and keeping our rain chances very isolated. Saturday we’ll reach 100 with only a slight chance for a few late day storms.

Relief in sight (wowt)

By Sunday the ridge starts to break down. This will allow temperatures to fall and rain chances to increase with better chances for showers and storms late Saturday, Sunday and into Monday morning.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

Heat tips (wowt)

