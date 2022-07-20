Douglas County health director briefs board on COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director says she doesn’t see a repeat of large spikes in cases of COVID-19 in the near future.

Dr. Lindsay Huse briefed the county health board Wednesday morning. She presented a chart showing the flow of infections in the county over the past year.

We see the spike last winter and a steady increase right now.

“But I think this is kind of what we’re going to start to see, is these small waves that come and go over time and hopefully as we move further out from the main pandemic itself, those waves get further and further apart. But I think what we’re going to see is these waves instead of those spikes,” said Dr. Huse.

Dr. Huse said it all depends, of course, on what the virus does with mutations and how virulent they will be.

Some encouraging news to hear is that while hospitalizations are on the rise right now, the need for ventilators remains flat.

She credits vaccinations.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.