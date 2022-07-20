Crews determine cause of vacant house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was able to determine the cause of a house fire Tuesday night.

It’s reported the fire was accidental due to carelessly disposed of smoking materials. Crews responded to a vacant home near S. 26th St. and Woolworth Ave. after 11:20 p.m.

Smoke was found from the back of the two-story home and the fire was quickly put out after being found in the basement according to the release. The fire was put out in less than 10 minutes.

No injuries are reported and officials say it appears homeless people were taking shelter in the home.

There is an estimated dollar loss of $10,000.

