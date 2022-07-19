Salvation Army of Omaha reopens cooling centers during forecasted heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heat is on this week and that’s why the Salvation Army of Omaha is trying to help out.

This week they’re reopening their cooling centers for anyone who needs them. They’re also handing out boxed fans at their Burrows Center in Benson, free of charge.

“Maybe they don’t have air conditioning at all, maybe they have an air conditioner but it’s kind of old and it needs that help getting air through the house, that’s what we’re there to give them with the fan,” says Todd Andrews with The Salvation Army.

Through the fan drive just last week they were able to collect 400 boxed fans and just at the right time when people are needing help.

“From April into May of this year, we saw a roughly 50% increase in demand for food pantries at our Burrows Center, which is where our main pantry is at. Even that kind of surprised us and raised our eyebrows that we’d see demand spike that much month to month,” says Andrews.

The pandemic already made it tough for struggling families to pay the bills. Now with the added impact of inflation, keeping the AC going is getting tougher to afford.

Anyone in need of relief from the heat is welcome to stop by our Omaha cooling centers. Hours will vary by location. Free boxed fans are also available to those in need until September 2nd. Stop by our Burrows Center in Benson or call 402-898-5860. #BeatTheHeat #DoingTheMostGood pic.twitter.com/IBQyOcZWnl — The Salvation Army of Omaha (@salarmyomaha) July 18, 2022

“Traditionally summer comes and the lighting bill goes up, the air conditioning bill goes up, the electricity bill goes up: common, it happens every year. At the same time, we do we a rise in demand for food. Typically because families with kids aren’t able to get food from school as readily they could during the school year, because the lunch programs aren’t operating at full steam during the summer,” says Andrews.

But having a place to swim, or just somewhere that’s out of the sun, can be a big relief.

“We just want people to know we are here to help them with whatever they need,” says Andrews.

If you’re looking to pick up a fan, the Salvation Army asks that you call ahead to schedule a time to come. Anyone in need is eligible but preference will be given to the disabled and seniors.

Call 402-898-5860. You will need:

Photo ID

Social Security card or birth certificate

Proof of address within the last 30 days

The two cooling centers offer air-conditioned spaces and free bottled water to anyone who stops by. The two locations are:

Kroc Center 2825 Y St. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Corps 2424 Pratt St. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

