Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More heat but a little less humidity today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning that will translate into another hot afternoon. While the heat will be more intense than yesterday, the humidity will thankfully be lower by late afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s will lead to a hotter afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

As we warm to near 97 this afternoon, the dew point will thankfully drop a bit by late afternoon. That should help keep the heat index near or south of 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(WOWT)

The wind will be more noticeable to with gusts to 30 mph likely this morning. They’ll become NW this afternoon helping to send the less humid air our way.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

That drier air will be a tad “cooler” by Wednesday with highs returning to the lower 90s. Thankfully the heat index should stay close to the air temperature. We’ll climb back into the upper 90s Thursday for our Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive. That will likely feel close to 100 as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The hottest stretch will likely be Friday & Saturday with highs in the 97-99 range. There is at least a small chance of a few storms in that time frame as well, likely not enough to help with the dry conditions though.

