Police called to Marcus Theatres in Cedar Rapids more than 100 times in past year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police data shows officers were called to the Marcus Theatres on Council Street in Cedar Rapids more than 100 times in the last year.

Online police logs show 113 calls for service in the last twelve months. About a dozen of those are just since the start of this month.

Those calls have led the theater to implement a new “youth escort” policy banning anyone under the age of 18 from showings 6 p.m. or later, unless they’re with someone 25 years of age or older.

The theater announced the new policy on Friday, saying unaccompanied minors will be removed from the theater, and proof of age will be required upon entry.

It’s not clear how many of the police calls in the last year were specifically for juveniles.

