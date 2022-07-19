Advertisement

Pair of accused Omaha kidnappers sentenced to prison, probation

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second of two accused kidnappers was sentenced Tuesday.

Levi Heilig, 26, and Devan Spera, 29, both pleaded no contest to one count of kidnapping.

Heilig was sentenced to three years in prison, with 287 days of credit. Spera was sentenced last month to 260 days in jail, but also had 260 days of credit. She was also given 30 months of probation. Both were sentenced by Douglas County District Court Judge LeAnne Srb.

The two originally faced three counts of kidnapping but pleaded no contest to one count in exchange for two being dropped.

The charges came from an incident in 2021.

Court records state Spera and Heilig were trying to recover property from burglary by three people. Police say the duo went beyond recovering property by kidnapping all three and brutally assaulting at least one of them.

The pair were given a combined bond of $4.5 million after their arrest.

Levi Heilig and Devan Spera
Levi Heilig and Devan Spera(WOWT)

