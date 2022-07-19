Advertisement

Omaha Metro adding extra buses for Celebrate America Concert

(None)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro will operate extra buses during the upcoming Celebrate America Concert at Memorial Park.

ORBT buses will provide service to the concert throughout the evening. Metro says people can park for free at Westroads Mall and ride the ORBT route to the concert.

Metro says that while there will be extra service, riders should take note of a detour route during the concert.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. ORBT buses will add some temporary stops:

  • Westbound buses will have an extra stop at 49th and Underwood, replacing the stop at 49th and Dodge.
  • Eastbound buses will have an extra stop at 72nd and Dodge - on the northeast corner of 72nd street, replacing the regular stop at 72nd and Dodge.

Both the east and westbound stations at 62nd and Dodge will be closed starting at 9:30 p.m.

Buses will then follow a detour route during the fireworks show, with buses going from 72nd and Dodge, to Westen Ave and then to 52nd Street.

Dodge Street will be closed in both directions from 52nd to 72nd Streets from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ORBT will resume service at all stops after Dodge Street re-opens.

After the concert ends, there will be two ORBT buses parked on each side of the street at 62nd and Dodge to let riders quickly board.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February
Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

Latest News

Omaha city council, developers committed to new central library location
Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing
WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants
WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants
WOWT WWII vet from Omaha celebrates 102 birthday
WOWT WWII vet from Omaha celebrates 102 birthday