Omaha Metro adding extra buses for Celebrate America Concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro will operate extra buses during the upcoming Celebrate America Concert at Memorial Park.

ORBT buses will provide service to the concert throughout the evening. Metro says people can park for free at Westroads Mall and ride the ORBT route to the concert.

Metro says that while there will be extra service, riders should take note of a detour route during the concert.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. ORBT buses will add some temporary stops:

Westbound buses will have an extra stop at 49th and Underwood, replacing the stop at 49th and Dodge.

Eastbound buses will have an extra stop at 72nd and Dodge - on the northeast corner of 72nd street, replacing the regular stop at 72nd and Dodge.

Both the east and westbound stations at 62nd and Dodge will be closed starting at 9:30 p.m.

Buses will then follow a detour route during the fireworks show, with buses going from 72nd and Dodge, to Westen Ave and then to 52nd Street.

Dodge Street will be closed in both directions from 52nd to 72nd Streets from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ORBT will resume service at all stops after Dodge Street re-opens.

After the concert ends, there will be two ORBT buses parked on each side of the street at 62nd and Dodge to let riders quickly board.

