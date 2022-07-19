Advertisement

Omaha city council, developers committed to new central library location

Tuesday afternoon, the city explained why it’s committing $20 million to the project
Plans to build a new central library at 72nd and Dodge will be moving forward.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to build a new central library at 72nd and Dodge will be moving forward. From concept to something more tangible.

Up to now, the public debates have been heated but not Tuesday afternoon.

Only two people spoke in opposition whereas in the past the line would go out of council chambers.

That’s because so many people have been frustrated with the process and lack of transparency, believing decisions were made by city leaders before ever asking what the public thought when it came to demolishing the downtown library and moving it a few blocks away to make way for the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters.

Tuesday afternoon, the city explained why it’s committing $20 million to the project. The renderings are assembled by HDR including a state-of-the-art automation system for distribution.

Some of the planners visited some of the most innovative libraries in the world to get ideas for this model. The central library would be built beginning as early as next summer at the site of Do Space at 72nd and Dodge.

Nonprofit Heritage Omaha expects to raise another $120 million to build it. Some council members wondered why 72nd and Dodge and not downtown is a good place for the main library.

“The one thing we know about 72nd and Dodge is that if you want to get a point across or celebrate something, for some reason or another this site has a strange hold on us and we tend to show up there,” said Tom Trenalone/HDR.

“I believe this library is what the city needs. You bring together technology, access, and technology to the community, the programming that’s there will be for the entire community,” said Janette Taylor.

Several council members wanted reassurance that as the plan moves forward the other library branches in the city don’t suffer and that the city continues to commit resources to the library system.

“I’m going to be supporting this but we can’t forget the libraries that we have. Thank you,” said Vinny Palermo, Omaha city council member.

The council doesn’t vote until next week but by all indications, moving the central library to 72nd and Dodge has the votes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February
Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Omaha Metro adding extra buses for Celebrate America Concert
Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing
WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants
WOWT Douglas County to provide grants to local restaurants