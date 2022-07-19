Advertisement

NDCS: Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

20-year-old Torrien Harris
20-year-old Torrien Harris(KOLN/NDCS)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says they’re looking for an inmate that failed to return to the Community Correction Center in southwest Lincoln.

NDCS says 20-year-old Torrien Harris did not return from her work assignment in Lincoln to the facility near SW 27th & W Van Dorn. The department adds that her electronic monitoring device was removed and found in the area of NW 12th & W Bond, near the Lincoln Airport.

Harris is 5′ 6″, 158 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should contact law enforcement.

“Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022,” according to a release from NDCS. “She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of March 21, 2022 and a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February
Man who pleaded guilty for 2021 fatal Omaha crash sentenced
Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

Latest News

LPD investigating the scene of a shooting that injured four people very early Tuesday morning.
LPD: Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Proposed site for new Bennington high school
Bennington school district to buy land for new high school
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company