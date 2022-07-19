NDCS: Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says they’re looking for an inmate that failed to return to the Community Correction Center in southwest Lincoln.

NDCS says 20-year-old Torrien Harris did not return from her work assignment in Lincoln to the facility near SW 27th & W Van Dorn. The department adds that her electronic monitoring device was removed and found in the area of NW 12th & W Bond, near the Lincoln Airport.

Harris is 5′ 6″, 158 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be should contact law enforcement.

“Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022,” according to a release from NDCS. “She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She has a parole eligibility date of March 21, 2022 and a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.”

