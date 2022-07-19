Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter.

The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery.

Barbara Zerbe has lived out of a suitcase for almost a month.

“The rest of it is in the truck that the movers have,” Zerbe said.

That has been a moving experience for her.

“I don’t want to cause trouble for anybody, I just want my stuff. I’m 80 years old and I’ve got a lot of memories. Everything I own besides what is in that suitcase is on that truck.”

Her daughter, Michelle Carson, paid Logistic Moving Services which took all of her mom’s belongings from Logan, Iowa on June 22.

“They told me it would be there that next day, they promised me,” Zerbe said.

But the movers have yet to deliver to an apartment near Wichita.

“It’s a six-hour drive from here, and we were going to meet them that morning and they never showed up and they never called or anything.”

Carson has called the moving company several times.

A mover hired by a broker called Modest Moving, based in Florida, tries to explain the problem.

“The drivers didn’t promise her the next day, her contract states otherwise,” said Christine, an Operations Manager with Modest Movers. “And second, she hasn’t been delivered because she put a stop on her check.”

A $45 check Carson says the moving truck driver demand be written to him personally. A red flag she didn’t think about until after he drove off with her mom’s belongings.

“I should have paid better attention but we were moving, it’s a stressful time,” Carson said.

The Better Business Bureau says the mover and broker that hired them both have an F rating.

“There can be upcharges from $2,500 to $5,000 dollars that’s completely unexpected to the consumer,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB. “And if they’re not willing to pay the price then their belongings are held in storage.”

The moving broker says Zerbe’s move has been handled by the book and her belongings will be delivered once a rewritten check clears the bank.

The bottom line for the 80-year-old is she paid a moving broker, who hired a moving company, and together it has cost her nearly $7,000. The moving broker says that’s not an exorbitant amount.

No word yet from Logistic Moving Services on when her belongings will be delivered.

