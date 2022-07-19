Huskers condensed schedule next week as fall camp starts

Advertisement

By Joe Nugent
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typically Big Ten Media Day is a day to itself and Fan Day is another day to itself inside Memorial Stadium. That will not be the case this season. Within 24 hours the Huskers will be in Indianapolis next Tuesday morning for Big Ten Media Day, then fly home in the afternoon for Fan Day which starts at 6 p.m. in Lincoln. The next morning fall camp opens less than a month before Nebraska kicks off the new season in Ireland on August 27th.

It will be a hectic 24 hours for Scott Frost and the three players who will be with him in Indianapolis. They are Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek.

Another change this season will affect position coaches. Once the season starts they will not be available to answer questions from the media. Scott Frost will speak on gamedays, Mondays and Thursdays. Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple and Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander will be available on Tuesdays. In seasons past, select position coaches also answered questions on Tuesdays, they rotated throughout the season.

Fan Day will run 90 minutes from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, July 26th.

