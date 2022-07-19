Advertisement

How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157.

Delegation statements

“As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should dictate who can marry each other based on gender, race, or ethnicity. Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious establishments have the right to decide within their walls and congregations who they will perform marriages for, but the federal government does not. This has been the law for seven years and many thousands have been married with this as law of the land. Americans should have the right to their private lives. The Supreme Court showed that all viewpoints can be respected.”

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

“Today I voted yes on the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine marriage equality in federal law and ensure same-sex and interracial marriages will continue to be recognized,” said Rep. Axne. “I will continue fighting in Congress to protect these rights.”

Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa

Candidate statements

“It is highly alarming that Mike Flood would vote against protecting the right to marriage,” Pansing Brooks said. “That he would vote against such a simple acknowledgement of the current law of the land tells us how much he is willing to march lockstep to follow his party leaders.

As the mother of a gay son, this issue is very personal to me, as it is for countless other Nebraskans,” she said. “I believe love is love, and I will always vote accordingly when I am in Congress. In addition, with our State’s workforce development needs, we can’t afford to send any signals to the LGBTQ+ community that they aren’t welcome here.”

Patty Pansing-Brooks, candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker
Woman pleads no contest after newborn abandoned on Omaha sidewalk in February
Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

Latest News

South Dakota has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the nation. Some lawmakers think...
Special session on abortion "highly unlikely"
Sen. Ben Sasse
Nebraska Sen. Sasse tests positive for COVID-19
New state GOP leaders plan culture change
New state GOP leaders plan culture change
New state GOP leaders plan culture change
New state GOP leaders plan culture change