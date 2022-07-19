How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon.

The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157.

“As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should dictate who can marry each other based on gender, race, or ethnicity. Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other religious establishments have the right to decide within their walls and congregations who they will perform marriages for, but the federal government does not. This has been the law for seven years and many thousands have been married with this as law of the land. Americans should have the right to their private lives. The Supreme Court showed that all viewpoints can be respected.”

“Today I voted yes on the Respect for Marriage Act to enshrine marriage equality in federal law and ensure same-sex and interracial marriages will continue to be recognized,” said Rep. Axne. “I will continue fighting in Congress to protect these rights.”

“It is highly alarming that Mike Flood would vote against protecting the right to marriage,” Pansing Brooks said. “That he would vote against such a simple acknowledgement of the current law of the land tells us how much he is willing to march lockstep to follow his party leaders.

As the mother of a gay son, this issue is very personal to me, as it is for countless other Nebraskans,” she said. “I believe love is love, and I will always vote accordingly when I am in Congress. In addition, with our State’s workforce development needs, we can’t afford to send any signals to the LGBTQ+ community that they aren’t welcome here.”