Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot end to the week but relief is in sight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our stretch of hot days continues as a ridge of high pressure stays in place over the area. Highs on Wednesday fall slightly, low 90s, along with lower humidity thanks to breezy N winds but we’ll still be hot!

Hot and drier work week (wowt)

That ridge of high pressure will stay over the area through Saturday locking the the hotter temps and keeping the forecast relatively dry. Highs will fluctuate slightly but stay between the low to upper 90s. Saturday we’ll reach 100! Rain chances also generally stay clear of the area... very slight chances are here for the end of the week but many may miss out completely!

Relief in sight (wowt)

By Sunday the ridge starts to break down. This will allow temperatures to fall and rain chances to increase with better chances for showers and storms Sunday into Monday morning.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

Heat tips (wowt)

