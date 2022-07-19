LPD: Four people shot overnight in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured four people.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home on 28th and T Streets.

Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots being heard followed by a dark vehicle leaving the area.

According to police, responding officers discovered evidence of gunshots being fired however they were not able to locate anyone who was hurt.

During that same time, LPD said officers were informed four people had just arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

LPD said a 36-year-old woman was treated and released for gunshot injuries to her right leg and arm, a 23-year-old man was treated and released for gunshot injuries to his right shoulder, a 15-year-old boy was treated and released for a gunshot injury to his foot and a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition, after suffering multiple gunshot injuries.

LPD blocks off T Street from 28th to 30th following an overnight shooting that injured four people. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

According to police, at this time no arrests have been made.

The Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene gathering forensic evidence and officers have also been canvassing the area searching for video evidence.

LPD said this investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or has information regarding this incident to please come forward.

Anyone with information can call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

