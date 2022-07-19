Bennington Schools to buy land for new high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington School District has been scouting areas to build a new high school and at a special meeting of the board Monday night, they agreed to purchase what was deemed the highest rated available land in their search.

The $2.2 million for 78 acres will come out of 2020 school bond funds. Now the district will need to convince the public to approve another bond in November to pay for a school to put on the land located just north of the closed State Street landfill, south of the corner of 132nd and Rainwood Road.

Proposed new Bennington HS (Bennington Public Schools/DLR Group)

Beans are mostly planted on the land now, but in a few years Bennington Superintendent Terry Haack envisions a second Bennington High School on the land. The school board seemed to agree, voting to approve the sale 5-1, with Tim Dreesen the lone no vote.

“This vote means we have secured land for a second high school,” Haack said. “So there is a possibility that when we go out to the community we can tell them where its located.”

The community will have questions about another bond issue, and they can ask them at three upcoming public forums, Tuesday July 19, Thursday July 21 and Monday July 25. There will also be public surveys done by the district.

The area encompassed by Douglas County School District 59, known as Bennington Public Schools, continues to grow, and its not just to the north and west, which is one reason why they decided on property adjacent to OPS boundaries.

”We see that growth is going to occur both east and west of 156th street,” Haack said. “Also we’ve had concerns of 168th Street being pretty crowded (since) six of our eight schools are on 168th street.”

The site’s location adjacent to the landfill, certified closed in 1990, raises public concern. But EPA monitoring and an independent study uncovered no known issues regarding health and safety.

“Before we even secured a contract, we wanted to make sure this was land that was safe for kids.,” Haack said. “We did an environmental study, and in that 72 page report... the expert in this area concluded there was no further study needed.”

In addition to the clean bill of health from their independent study, Haack cites the location of OPS’ Davis Middle School to the south, as well as growing residential development along State Street.

Once public input is received and studied, Haack is hopeful the bond issue can be placed on the General Election ballot in November.

