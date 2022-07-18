Advertisement

Suspect in 2021 fatal Omaha crash sentenced

(KTVF)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is sentenced after pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.

Ulises Pantoja, 24, was sentenced to 16-20 years for motor vehicle homicide and DUI.

Pantoja pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was arrested in November 2021 after authorities said he was responsible for a fatal crash that killed a woman the night before Thanksgiving.

Witnesses claimed Pantoja was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” on Highway 50 and Harrison Street when he hit the car driven by 37-year-old Candice McDowell, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s Office says Pantoja’s blood test showed a BAC of 0.134.

