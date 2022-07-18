Students return from Black Votes Matter tour with deeper understanding of Black history, Civil Rights Movement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, dozens of students from across the Omaha metro returned home after a week of touring southern states.

“Montgomery, Alabama, Atlanta, Tennessee,” says Omaha North student Mia Cook.

Students on the Black Votes Matter Tour hosted by Omaha activist Preston love Jr., ranged in age, from early high school years to recent graduates.

The trip allowed them to take a deeper dive into Black history, and learn more about the Civil Rights Movement.

“We visited the many different race riot museums, lynching museums, things that were commemorative for Black people who were falsely accused of crimes they did not commit,” says Central High student Kaleciana Perry.

The goal of the trip is to help youth in Omaha have a fuller understanding of their history and culture.

Some students say much of what they learned this past week wasn’t in their history books at school.

“I wanted to see like the Black history they don’t teach about in school, like about AG Gaston, he was very prominent in the movement, he helped bail out Martin Luther king and all the leaders in the revolution of civil rights, but no one talks about him, he was really important behind the scenes,” says Burke student Sunday Bongomin.

“It was sometimes emotional because of the sensitive topics we had,” says 15-year-old Perry. “But nothing is too sensitive about it because its our history that we grew up with and its something that should be talked about and needs to be spread.”

Perry says she hopes to meet with OPS school leaders in hopes of getting the district to include more in-depth courses on Black history.

“It really got me, it was very hard to see what really went on in those states,” says Anthony Moore, who was a chaperone on the trip, but admits he was learning, too.

He came back with more appreciation and a goal.

“I’m going to exercise my voting right from here on out, I didn’t think that it was important but after going to all the places and seeing what the other people went through to vote, I feel a civil responsibility to do just that.”

The Black Votes Matter Tour happens each summer, and Preston Love Jr. tells 6 News that this year was one of the best ones yet.

