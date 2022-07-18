Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Today starts a long stretch of afternoons in the 90s

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be ready for a long stretch of heat that starts today. Highs in the 90s will be well within reach later this afternoon and the feels like temps will be a bit higher. Plenty of blue sky and sunshine will help us warm.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Dew points will keep us in the muggy range on the muggy meter. That should allow feels like temps to be in the mid 90s later in the afternoon.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

We’ll likely see a hotter afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Thankfully it will not be quite as humid so that should keep the feels like temps below the triple digits.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll keep going with highs in the 90s all week with the potential for the hottest to be in the Thursday to Saturday time frame. No rain chances that will help cut into the drought are in the forecast either.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies
Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
Two Colorado residents arrested in North Platte following pursuit on I-80
Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting
One injured in Sunday morning Omaha shooting

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More intense heat this week
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds to start, heating up this afternoon
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few overnight storms, then heating up
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds with a few showers today