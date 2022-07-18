Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Today starts a long stretch of afternoons in the 90s

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be ready for a long stretch of heat that starts today. Highs in the 90s will be well within reach later this afternoon and the feels like temps will be a bit higher. Plenty of blue sky and sunshine will help us warm.

Dew points will keep us in the muggy range on the muggy meter. That should allow feels like temps to be in the mid 90s later in the afternoon.

We’ll likely see a hotter afternoon Tuesday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Thankfully it will not be quite as humid so that should keep the feels like temps below the triple digits.

We’ll keep going with highs in the 90s all week with the potential for the hottest to be in the Thursday to Saturday time frame. No rain chances that will help cut into the drought are in the forecast either.

