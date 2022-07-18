Proposed Lincoln ordinance prevents the sale of certain puppies and kittens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A potential City of Lincoln ordinance could make it illegal to put puppies and kittens up for adoption who are less than eight weeks old. It’s already in state law, but Lincoln Rescues said it’s important to clarify locally.

The Capital Humane Society and Brave Animal Rescue both said the ordinance is important because taking a puppy or kitten away from its mother before eight weeks could have serious implications.

“The sooner they’re taken away from mom and their litter mates down the road might lead to more issues with them and how they’re socialized,” said Matt Madcharo, executive director at the Capital Humane Society. “For example when they’re six to eight weeks old they’re playing with their litter mates and they learn if they bite too hard or use their claws too hard it hurts. Well, if they are taken away too soon they don’t learn those behaviors.”

Brave Animal Rescue specializes in helping orphaned animals, taking the role of the mother when the animals have been separated too soon. They said waiting to adopt out animals until they are eight weeks old is common practice for rescues and shelters, but others may be unaware.

“Puppies and kittens are a lot of work,” said Hannah Manley, founder and director of Brave Animal Rescue. “I think puppies are especially a lot of work so if you have an accidental litter. If you’re not necessarily a breeder but your dog gets pregnant has puppies that’s messy it’s a lot of work its exhausting.”

The proposed ordinance will also include a clear definition of bites and attacks. Capital Humane Society, who helps in rabies observation after biting incidents said it could impact the amount of incidents reported.

“When it comes to bites and attacks it could impact us a little bit because if an animal bites in city limits and Animal Control does impound, the animal they’ll bring it to the shelter sometimes to do a rabies observation period,” Madcharo said.

The Lincoln City Council will vote on the proposed ordinance at Monday’s meeting at 3 p.m.

